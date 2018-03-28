 Correction | PostIndependent.com

Correction

A Wednesday story about the forthcoming Mid-Continent limestone quarry expansion plans had an incorrect reference to the number of claims and acreage Rocky Mountain Resources is permitted to operate on. David Boyd, spokesman for the area BLM field office, said RMR has a total of 41 mining claims on 820 acres of BLM land and is currently permitted to operate on six claims covering about 20 acres.