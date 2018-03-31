Couldn’t be greater, ‘Aligator’!
March 31, 2018
Sunlight Mountain Resort honored its very own Olympian on Saturday, naming one of the ski runs for New Castle native and World Cup skier Alice McKennis, who paid a special visit to her old schussing grounds.
McKennis is fresh off one of her best seasons ever, taking fifth in the downhill at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, followed by a third-place finish in the downhill at the final World Cup event of the season at Are, Sweden.
Her skiing roots run deep at the Glenwood Springs ski area, where she began skiing with her dad, Greg McKennis, before was even 2. She later trained with the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.
Saturday, surrounded by Sunlight Ski Team and Buddy Werner program members, friends and family, her hometown ski area officially renamed the former Zephyr Glades as "Aligator Glades."
McKennis' handle on Instagram is @thealigator, hence the renaming of the trail to Aligator Glades.
