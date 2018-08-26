Coulter Mesa Road closed through this week for culvert work

U.S. Forest Service crews are currently replacing the existing culvert on Coulter Mesa Road (FS 832) at the Butler Creek stream crossing south of Rifle, meaning part of the road remains closed this week.

The segment of Coulter Mesa Road between Wagon Road (FS 833) and Bar HL (FS 211) will be closed through Friday so the work can be completed.

The Butler Creek stream crossing will be impassible during construction, according to a Forest Service news release. Those wanting to access the area are advised to use Wagon Road (FS 833) to FS 211, instead.

"This project is part of an ongoing Forest Service program to replace aging corrugated metal culverts with structures that are designed to better handle peak stream flows and provide passage for fish and other aquatic animals," according to the release. "These designs are also less likely to catch debris that can block culverts and cause damage during periods of high water."

Users are asked to respect all road closures where construction activities are taking place. For more information, contact the Rifle Ranger District at 970-625-2371.