Garfield County Democrats elect officials

The Garfield County Democratic Party elected John Krousouloudis as the new party chairman for 2019 at the Democrats' annual reorganization meeting Feb. 9 in Glenwood Springs. He will replace Gretchen Brogdon, who served as the county's party chairwoman through last year.

According to a press release, also elected to the Garfield Democrats' Executive Committee were Andy Quiat, first vice chair; James Gilliam, second vice chair; Jeanne Souldern, secretary; and Donna Yost, treasurer.

Elected to serve as State Central Committee bonus members were Dawn Randolph and Allina Robertson.

The Executive Committee organizes and administers party activities at the county level. Randolph and Robertson, along with Krousouloudis and Quiat, will represent Garfield County at Democratic State Central Committee meetings. Terms for all positions will be from 2019-2021.