CPW hosts deer management meeting in Gwood Wednesday

Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts a public meeting at the CPW Glenwood Springs office on Wednesday to gather input as the agency updates the herd management plans for the Basalt and Brush Creek units, and other management units in parts of Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the CPW Glenwood Springs office, located at 88 Wildlife Way (Canyon Creek exit on Interstate 70).

Herd management plans are typically updated every 10 years, and they set the population objective and sex ratio objective of the herd for the next decade, according to a CPW news release.

"We want to give the public the chance to weigh in and tell us their preferences in managing these deer herds," Area Wildlife Manager Perry Will said in the release. "While we build these plans based on the best science and research available, we believe that the public's feedback is also a very important part of successful wildlife management."

He encouraged the general public to comment on the plan, even if they aren't hunters or outfitters.

"Area residents, as well as the businesses that see the benefit from big game hunting, should all consider how these plans may affect them," Will added. "Everything from hotels and restaurants to sporting goods stores and game processors should know that they have the opportunity to voice their opinions on our plans."