Crews contain Two Elk Fire; 26-acre weekend blaze 100 percent contained Monday

MINTURN — Crews jumped on a weekend wildfire and had it 100 percent contained by the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 1.

The Two Elk fire was had not grown in two days as firefighters held it to 26.5 acres, said Rick Truex, acting district ranger for the Eagle Holy Cross Ranger District.

On Monday, firefighters finished mopping up and extinguishing any remaining hot spots along the fire's perimeter. One helicopter remained available, and one engine will stay near the fire area through Tuesday morning, Truex said.

Crews built containment lines on the southern, northern and western flanks of the fire. Crews also utilized the rock outcropping on the eastern edge of the fire as a natural containment barrier.

Some wisps of smoke may be visible from smoldering material on the interior of the fire, particularly in the conifer located below the rock outcropping, Truex said.

"Although some heat remains, the likelihood of fire threatening containment lines is low," Truex said.

Cooler temperatures, cloud cover and potential moisture was forecast for Monday afternoon and into the rest of the week and is anticipated to help cool smoldering hot spots, Truex said.

"Thanks to swift response by local cooperators and interagency firefighters, the Two Elk fire is expected to be at 100 percent containment by this afternoon," Truex said early Monday afternoon. "We would like to thank the local community and our partners for all of their support over the weekend."

Crews from the Eagle River Fire Protection District, Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Vail Fire and Emergency Services, Red White and Blue Fire Protection District, Gypsum Fire Protection District, Eagle County Paramedics, Aspen Fire Protection District, Basalt and Rural Fire Protection District, Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District responded to the blaze. Vail Resorts, the town of Minturn and town of Vail provided other support.

The fire is suspected to be human caused, and was likely sparked in the vicinity of the Minturn gun range, officials said.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.