Crews holding Indian Pass Fire to just a few acres in Flat Tops Wilderness

DOTSERO — Forest Service helicopter crews on Friday were jumping on a small fire northwest of Dotsero, trying to make sure it stays small.

The Indian Pass fire originally sparked Wednesday, Sept. 19. It's burning in heavy timber in a remote area of the Flat Tops Wilderness on the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District in remote Garfield County.

Minutes after the fire was reported Wednesday afternoon, a hand crew established a line around it. Crews were back at it Thursday morning, Sept. 20, said Rick Truex, acting district ranger with the Eagle Holy Cross Ranger District.

up to 3 acres

A helicopter started dropping water on the fire Thursday, cooling hot spots.

Thursday night, dry conditions and gusting winds kicked the fire up to about 3 acres.

Recommended Stories For You

On Friday, a hotshot crew, smokejumpers and additional firefighters built a fire line around the fire.

Smoke may be visible from parts of Eagle County, particularly the Colorado River Road, Truex said.

So far, there are no closures or evacuations in place. However, the public is encouraged to stay off roads and trails in the area, Truex said.

Forty firefighters are at the site.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.