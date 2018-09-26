Crews respond to second fire in as many days in east Glenwood

Firefighting crews responded early Wednesday evening to a small brush fire on the hillside northeast of the Glenwood Springs Wal-Mart. It was the second fire to spark in the area, rumored to the be the site of one of the area's many homeless camps, in as many days.

The Wednesday fire started up just a few feet from where firefighters put out a small fire the night before, according to fire officials on the scene. They received the call at around 5:10 p.m., and by 5:40 p.m. just a few smoking spots remained.

Glenwood Springs Fire Battalion Chief Doug Gerrald said 15 firefighters and four law enforcement officers responded with four fire engines.

Firefighters walked beyond the private property sign on the hillside above 26th Street and Palmer Avenue to put out both fires. The current Stage 1 fire restrictions that were reinstated last weekend remain in effect countywide and prohibit any type of open burning and smoking outside of a controlled area or developed campground.

Glenwood Springs Fire Lt. Jason Grosse, who was on scene for both fires, said Tuesday night's fire appeared to be caused by a loose cigarette butt. Outdoor smoking is also banned under the Stage 1 restrictions, unless in a cleared area void of any vegetation.

Gerrald said the Garfield County Sheriff's Office will head the fire investigation for the Wednesday incident.

Recommended Stories For You

azorn@citizentelegram.com