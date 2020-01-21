Crown Mountain Park goes to Plan B for indoor facilities in midvalley | PostIndependent.com

Crown Mountain Park goes to Plan B for indoor facilities in midvalley

Local | January 21, 2020

Scott Condon
The Aspen Times
Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District will explore if it can put old buildings adjacent to the park to use. They haven't been used since the mid-1980s and are at risk of falling apart.
Scott Condon/The Aspen Times

