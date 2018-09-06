de Moraes column: Your home didn’t sell this summer — now what?

Now that your home has been on the market for the "summer selling season" and it hasn't sold, the frustration sets in. You and the other guy are in the same boat, so definitely don't feel like you're the only one, because you're not alone.

There are several reasons why your home may not have sold this past summer. It could simply be that the buyer for your home isn't ready to purchase or hasn't discovered it yet. Regardless, it's likely time to address the most obvious to have a better shot of selling this fall.

First impressions are key to any sale of a home, and you never get a second chance. More than 80 percent of home buyers start their home buying search online. On top of having professional level photography that gets a buyer drawn in to the allure of a home, it is equally important to have the correct information about a home's details and a compelling description to get the buyer imagining themselves living there.

How's your curb appeal? You'll never be able to sell your home if you can't get them into the front door. You can easily create a more inviting home by sprucing up your landscaping, cleaning up around the front door, washing the walkway, sprucing up the paint, etc… Always put yourself in the buyer's shoes, and take a good look at the front of your home.

You're likely now thinking of thousands of reasons why it didn't sell, and you may be right if each of those reasons represent a dollar.

Is your home too cluttered inside? It's quite possible that the amount of clutter and excessive furniture you have around your home is hindering the buyer's ability to imagine themselves living in your home. Don't hesitate to pack up some boxes and rent a storage unit. That few hundred dollars of rent may just help you realize a higher sales price.

Did you choose the correct agent who understands your market and has a proven track record of getting results for others? How effective was the marketing of your home? Your agent should have experience in your market and be able to advise you on the neighborhood trends and what's happening (or not happening) in the market.

You're likely now thinking of thousands of reasons why it didn't sell, and you may be right if each of those reasons represent a dollar. Who priced your home? Price is always the single biggest reason a home doesn't sell. Most everything can be overcome by a buyer, except price. The three biggest factors in pricing your home do not include "because that's how much I want." They are comparable sales in the neighborhood or surrounding areas, market trends and your motivation to sell.

Sean de Moraes is an agent with Roaring Fork Sotheby's. He can be reached at sean.demoraes@sir.com.