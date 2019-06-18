Dorothy Grace (Wood) Pretti (December 3, 1925 — June 2, 2019)

Dorothy (Dotti) Grace (Wood) Pretti, 93, of Silt, Colorado, passed Sunday, June 2nd, 2019.

Dotti was born to Carl Lloyd Wood & Sadie Grace (Green) Wood, December 3rd, 1925, in Rifle, Colorado. She attended school in Rifle,1st through the 12th grades, and her freshman year at Colorado Women’s College, in Denver, Colorado. She married Robert Edward Pretti on February 2nd, 1944, and together they raised 3 sons.

She leaves as her legacy, her sons. Lee Pretti (Joan), Jack Pretti (Vicki) and Steve Pretti. She also leaves to cherish her memory 6 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dotti was preceded in death by her husband Robert Edward Pretti; 2 brothers Harry McKinley Wood & William Lloyd Wood; and sister Mary May Gordon.

Dotti was a rancher to the end, a 12-year employee of the Federal government, and a co-owner and operator of Rifle Livestock Auction in Rifle, Colorado.

Dotti was a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames and spent countless hours researching family history and ancestry.

A Memorial service is schedule for Saturday, June 29th, 2019, 11 AM at the Rifle Christian Church. The family requests in lieu of flowers, to make donations to your favorite charity, in memory of Dorothy Pretti.