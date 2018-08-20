Downtown Market column: Check out Goddess Mountain Naturals

It is Tuesday again, my absolute favorite day of the week, market day! The day where we get to see friendly faces out and about, welcome new members of our community, catch up with long standing members, or for those introverts reading this just grab a chair in the park sit in the shade and enjoy the melodic tunes provided by some of the valley's musicians.

In recent weeks we have been providing insight into a couple of long time market vendors. This week, though, we would like to highlight another new-to-the-market vendor, Mary, proud owner of Goddess Mountain Naturals. At her booth, you will find some wonderful salves for a multitude of purposes. These salves are made with all natural ingredients and have been continuously worked on since the start of their creation around 2017.

Although the business itself is recent development, Mary has been dreaming of this for a long time. It was just a dream until her diagnosis of epilepsy, which put Mary into a situation that required her to draw back from her previous job and take some time to heal. While she was at home she still really wanted to contribute to her family and others and quickly realized that this was her opportunity to make her dream business a reality.

Her journey, which started in Indiana, has been led by a mission to mend and help others. Her salves have been found by many to help ease bug bites, bee stings, relieve achy muscles, heal bruises faster, and aid in the restoration of cuts and scrapes. Some struggling with eczema, psoriasis and diaper rash have found her marvelous mend to be helpful.

In her path to help others, Mary has also been grateful for the help that is being provided to her, from feedback providing consumers and to Brad, who she especially thanks for his continuous support on her journey to building Goddess Mountain Naturals in Colorado.

So, as we welcome you to our market today from 4-8 p.m. in the beautiful centennial park, say hello to Mary who will be delighted to tell you about the natural ingredients in her salves, maybe even pick up some for those pesky bug bites.

Recommended Stories For You

Afterwards, grab a fresh peach, lounge in a lawn chair, and enjoy the sounds of Damian Smith and Dennis Jung.

Don't forget we continue to double up WIC Farm Bucks, and EBT. And as every week before, we look forward to seeing you there.

The Glenwood Downtown Market column by board member Julie Larson appears weekly on the day of the event during the summer Market season.