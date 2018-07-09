Downtown Market column: Market thanks patrons, volunteers

Hello and happy Tuesday. Perhaps you have read a couple of my previous articles and are expecting a little insight into one of our market vendors, and I assure you that we will return to that next week. However, today I wanted to thank you. Yes, you reading this. You are a part of this amazing community that makes our market possible. Maybe you come every week, maybe once a month, once a year, or maybe you think it is a great idea and you have not come yet but you tell your friends about it and they come. Whatever the situation is, thank you from both Cindy and me for your contribution to our market. You, our community, in combination with our vendors, the great city of Glenwood, and wonderful Garfield County, are why Cindy and I keep doing this.

I want to send a note of thanks to a couple of special people in our community, too. Vid Weatherwax, thank you so very much for lining up the music for our market this summer. You did not have to volunteer your time, and you did. Cindy and I are forever grateful for you, your time, and the awesome lineup you got set up for us this summer. Thank you, Vid. Thank you to Gray, Stewart and anyone else that has come through/from Feed My Sheep to help us set up and tear down each and every Tuesday, special thanks to Gray for being there for us without fail for many years now. Glenwood is lucky to have you. Thank you to John Stroud and everyone at the Post Independent who help us get this article printed every week. Thank you to the county and Colorado's Live Well Grant who help make it possible for us to double up the community's EBT and WIC Farm Bucks each week. That is right, up to $20 we are able to double those funds, which helps make your EBT and WIC dollars go farther.

If it is your first time, or your millionth we hope you come by today from 4-8 p.m. in Centennial Park and say hello to us and our wonderful market. We appreciate you being here, and are grateful you choose to soak up your Tuesday afternoon with us. If you arrive by 5:45 p.m., you can catch John Pataky of Rosi's Little Bavarian Restaurant in our cook tent. And today in our music tent, starting at 5 p.m., we welcome the great Miss Meaghan Owens who is a true Americana roots performer. We are starting to see more and more of those stone fruits coming into season so be sure to stop by one of our produce vendors and pick some up. Their peaches and cherries are just amazing and getting better every week. We look forward to welcoming you to our market, and whether you stay for 5 minutes or until we close, we hope you enjoy it as much as we do.