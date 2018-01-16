Eagle County to start review of mid-Roaring Fork Valley master plan

The Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission will undertake a review of the Mid-Valley Area Community Plan Thursday at the direction of the Eagle County commissioners.

The plan is a major influence in guiding development in unincorporated areas of the midvalley in El Jebel and outside of Basalt. The commissioners want the review to make sure the master plan is in tune with residents' sentiments.

The process will feature a series of workshops. The first will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Eagle County office building and community center adjacent to Crown Mountain Park. Workshops will include opportunities for public participation.

The anticipated schedule includes one workshop per month through April. The planning commission will establish the final schedule, including the meeting times. Eagle County said in a news release that there are numerous ways that residents can stay up to date. They can:

* Review the existing plan and monitor project progress at http://www.eaglecounty.us/MidValleyPlan.

* Stream workshops live online, or watch them on demand later at http://www.ecgtv.com.

* Subscribe to receive news releases and planning commission agendas via email at http://www.eaglecounty.us/ENews.

* and provide input on the plan via email to planningcomments@eaglecounty.us or via regular mail to Eagle County Community Development, Attn: Mid-Valley Plan Comments, P.O. Box 179, Eagle, CO 81631.