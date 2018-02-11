Education Briefs

Western Colorado Community Foundation scholarships

The Western Colorado Community Foundation (WCCF) is accepting applications for a wide variety of scholarships available to students residing in western Colorado.

A total of 36 different scholarship funds managed by WCCF are available to students through one online application at http://www.wc-cf.org. There are eight different scholarships available to Garfield County graduating seniors and returning students, including the Genevieve Clough Fellowship for students graduating from western Garfield County high schools.

Scholarships range from $500 to $5,000, and many are renewable for up to four years. Criteria varies from financial need, to GPA scores, to chosen field of study and scholarships cover both four-year degree programs and vocational institutions.

Deadline for applying is March 1. For more information, contact Cecile Aday at 970-243-3767.

The Rifle Thrift Shop scholarships

The Rifle Thrift Shop is offering three $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors at Rifle High School, one $2,000 scholarship at Coal Ridge High School, and one $2,000 scholarship at Grand Valley High School. These scholarships may be used at academic or vocational schools but the school must located in Colorado.

The deadline is April 15. Applications may be obtained at the school's guidance office or at The Rifle Thrift Shop located at 102 East Ave. in Rifle.