Education Briefs

Local student named to CSB dean's list

Laura G. McDermott, child of Kevin and Teresa McDermott of Glenwood Springs, has earned the distinction of being named to the dean's list for the 2018 spring semester at the College of Saint Benedict. McDermott is a senior nutrition major at CSB.

To be included in the dean's list, students must have a semester grade-point average of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points (A, B, C, etc.) are awarded. Students included on the dean's list cannot have any "unsatisfactory" or "incomplete" grades for that semester.

Olivia Hayes presents thesis at National Political Science Conference

Olivia Hayes, daughter of Doug and Resa Hayes of Glenwood Springs, has been selected to present her thesis on democratic erosion at the National Political Science Conference to be held at Brown University's Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs on Aug. 27 and 28.

During her senior year at the University of Denver, Hayes was given the opportunity to participate in a national political science program, along with students from over 20 colleges and universities across the United States. All were writing on the same topic, and Hayes was one of the few selected to present.

Locals make dean's list at Lake Forest

Zebulon Thorsen '20 and Hannah Stinson '20 of Glenwood Springs were named to the dean's list for the 2017-2018 academic year at Lake Forest College.

The dean's list recognizes students who have achieved distinguished academic records. To be selected for this honor, a student must have attained a grade point average of at least 3.60 for two consecutive semesters.

Fort Lewis College Dean's List

More than 400 students were named to Fort Lewis College's Dean's List for the Spring 2018 semester. These students took at least 15 credits of gradable hours and achieved a 3.60 or higher grade point average. Area students making the list include:

Katie Barner of Silt; Barner's major is Accounting and Business Administration.

Adjoa Hursey of Rifle; Hursey's major is Art.

Victoria Schlueter of Marble; Schlueter's major is Early Childhood Education.

Nikole Simecek of Carbondale; Simecek's major is Elementary Education.

Benjamin Meckley of Redstone; Meckley's major is English.

Kiefer Brocker of Glenwood Springs; Brocker's major is Political Science.

Ruby Meade of Carbondale; Meade's major is Elementary Education.

Sierra Jackson of New Castle; Jackson's major is Psychology.

Katie Hankinson of Glenwood Springs; Hankinson's major is Writing.

Berklee music scholarship for Rowe-Gaddis

Noah Rowe-Gaddis of Glenwood Springs was awarded a four-year, full tuition Berklee City Music scholarship to Berklee College of Music last night in an emotional ceremony. Rowe-Gaddis was one of seven recipients of the City Music Scholarship to Berklee; all of the students were participants in Berklee City Music®, a nonprofit organization that delivers high-quality contemporary music education instruction to youth from underserved communities at no or low cost.

Rowe-Gaddis has been involved with Berklee City Music for five years, and plans to study Music Education at the college.

Aspen High School grad honors

John Heaphey, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2019, has earned the spring 2018 dean's award for academic excellence.

Heaphey is a graduate of Aspen High School from Carbondale. Heaphey's current major is mathematical economics.

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2018 dean's award for academic excellence.