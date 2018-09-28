Enviro groups host ‘Stand the Summit’ event

Where: Pullout on the east side of state Highway 133 on the top of McClure Pass

Conservation groups on both sides of McClure Pass are meeting high in the middle next week to celebrate efforts to protect public lands in the Roaring Fork and North Fork valleys and neighboring communities.

"We stand together to ensure responsible use, management and preservation of the land, rivers and habitats that provide our communities with the clean air, pure water and abundant recreational opportunities we rely on," according to a press release from the Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop.

"Together, we are fighting to stop oil and gas development in the Huntsman Ridge, Clear Fork and Pilot Knob Inventoried Roadless Areas," the group continued. "We support the Thompson Divide Withdrawal and Protection Act to protect this special area once and for all."

The proposed legislation has been introduced by U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet from Colorado.

The event will include speakers, music from Samuel Heart, and refreshments from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 5, near the top of McClure Pass.

Host groups include the Wilderness Workshop, Western Slope Conservation Center, and High Country Conservation Advocates.