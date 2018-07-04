Expect Exit 116 night closures next week
July 4, 2018
Nightly beginning Monday, July 9 from approximately 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 20, the Colorado Department of Transportation advises that the Interstate 70 Exit 116 eastbound off- and on-ramps (main Glenwood Springs exit) will be closed for construction.
For alternate access in and out of east Glenwood Springs, motorist should plan to use Exit 114 (West Glenwood).
For I-70 eastbound access, motorists should take westbound I-70 to Exit 114 and turn around at the interchange. For eastbound Glenwood Springs access and Colorado Highway 82, use Exit 114 to Midland Avenue or U.S. 6.
The closures are to allow for construction access for grading and paving activities, according to CDOT. Work is weather dependent.
