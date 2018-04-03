Expect short delays in canyon on Wednesday

Motorists traveling on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon Wednesday are advised to be prepared for short-term traffic stops between mile points 122 and 125 while crews remove a dead tree that fell across one of the older rockfall fences in that area.

"The dead tree poses a hazard for the crews working on the fence and the traveling public," according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation and its rockfall mitigation contractor, Rock Solid Solutions. "Short term traffic stops will be performed to allow the crews to safely remove the tree to prevent any further issues."

East- and westbound motorists should expect short-term from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

For more information, call the project line at (970) 456-1482 or email glenwoodcanyonrockfall@gmail.com