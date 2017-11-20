Fales to serve on state conservation easement board

Carbondale-area rancher Bill Fales has been appointed by Gov. John Hickenlooper to serve on the Colorado Conservation Easement Oversight Commission, as a landowner who has donated a conservation easement on his property.

Fales, who runs the Cold Mountain Ranch south of Carbondale with his wife, Marge, will serve a term on the state commission until July 1, 2020.

The Conservation Easement Oversight Commission meets at least once a quarter to review applications for conservation easement holder certification and to review any other issues referred to the commission by any state entity.

The Colorado Division of Real Estate convenes meetings of the commission and provides staff support.