Fill your heart with chocolate at Grand River Health

One Valentine's Day over 10 years ago, two volunteers with Grand River Health came up with a holiday fundraiser that would become an annual tradition.

The Parachute couple, Paul and Bobbie Light, helped start the hospital's Grand Chance for Chocolate and though Paul passed this summer, the fundraiser remains a vital part of Valentine's Day each year the hospital. With chocolates provided by the Chocolate Moose in Glenwood Springs, customers can select from an assortment of chocolates to take home to their valentine.

"The first time we did it, we were out in front of the hospital gift shop and I was just putting on a small little bow," said Victoria Kelser, who's been decorating the Grand Chance for Chocolate boxes since the beginning. "As the years progressed, it became bigger and more lavish."

The proceeds from Grand Chance for Chocolate are used to benefit the Grand River Health Medical Career Scholarships. Last year the event made $2,600, according to GRH Director of Volunteer Services Kaaren Peck.

Since 2006, the hospital's scholarship program has had 78 scholars with a total of $92,000 raised for those western Garfield County students.

With over 70 different kinds of chocolate anybody wanting to support the scholarship fund can pack a chocolate, milk or dark, heart with eight pieces of chocolate of their choosing. There is also a "Grab & Go" table filled with different chocolatey items like a small golf set made of chocolate for those on the run.

Recommended Stories For You

Grand River Health is again offering local students a chance at one of eight $1,000 scholarships for those interested in health care-related fields (nursing, radiology, pathology, pre-med, physical therapy, etc.).

Scholarship applications are available at Grand River Health customer service desks, or online at goo.gl/t26RR3. Applications are due back by no later than April 2. If you need additional information contact GRH Volunteer Services Director Kaaren Peck at 970-625-6423.