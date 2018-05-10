Film on Roaring Fork Valley food movement will show for free Saturday in Carbondale

"How We Grow," a local documentary about the Roaring Fork Valley food movement, will be screened twice in Carbondale for free Saturday.

Show times will be at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Crystal Theater in Carbondale. Doors will open 15 minutes in advance of each screening.

"How We Grow" is a feature-length documentary film about ambitious young farmers building community around locally grown food in the valley. Filmmakers Tomas Zuccareno and Haley Thompson shot all the film within 15 minutes of Carbondale. They documented what various young farmers are doing in an effort to supply food.

Their intent is to have the story inspire food growers in any town or city in the U.S. who want to work to create resilient communities through regenerative agriculture and join the local food revolution, according to an announcement of the screenings.

"The local food movement is happening all over the country, but the Roaring Fork Valley is unique considering its rich history in agriculture and the growing number of beginning farmers determined to feed their community," said Thompson, co-director and editor of "How We Grow." "You cannot help but feel hopeful when watching people intentionally care for the land they way that they do."

The stars of the film include Harper Kaufman and Christian La Bar of Two Roots Farm, Cassey Piscura and Kirsten Keenan of Wild Mountain Seeds, and Erin Cuseo and Jimmy Dula of Erin's Acres.

Zuccareno and Thompson asked for the community's help to finish their project. In September 2017 they started a Kickstarter campaign that raised $24,000 in one month. They were able to finish the film in time to submit to film festivals. The film won the Best of the Fest Award when it premiered at the Colorado Environmental Film Festival in February.

Saturday's screening is part of Carbondale's Dandelion Days celebration and a 5Point Film Festival endorsed event. More information is available at https://howwegrowmovie.com/freescreenings.