Fire along I-70 fully contained

A fire that sparked along the north side of Interstate 70 in South Canyon on Wednesday was considered 100 percent contained as of Friday, according to Glenwood Springs Fire Chief Gary Tillotson.

However, Tillotson said the fire isn't considered fully under control by the Bureau of Land Management, as there may be some internal hot spots inside the containment lines.

A fire investigator inspected the site Thursday, but still has not formally determined a cause, Tillotson said.

Firefighters were to monitor the fire throughout the weekend, but won't be doing any active work up on the mountain. Tillotson added that no more lane closures on I-70 westbound are expected.

The 113 Fire, as it was officially named, broke out alongside I-70 in South Canyon about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The fire prompted I-70 to be closed in both directions initially, and resulted in a lengthy one-lane westbound closure Wednesday night and Thursday.

The lane reduction caused major backups in Glenwood Springs Wednesday evening, as commuters coming back from Aspen and other points upvalley had to wait it out while the interstate traffic was being cleared.