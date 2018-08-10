Fire in South Canyon expected to be fully contained

The 113 Fire that broke out alongside Interstate 70 in South Canyon Wednesday afternoon was expected to be fully contained by day's end on Thursday.

"Operations will continue for the next several days as hot spots, interior to the fire containment, are addressed and the fire is monitored," according to a Garfield County Sheriff's Office news release.

"No highway or lane closures are anticipated at this time, but people passing the area should slow down and use extra caution to keep our ground personnel safe," it said.

Both lanes of westbound I-70 were reopened to traffic late Thursday afternoon. Fire operations were expected to continue into Friday, however, and motorists were advised to expect equipment and firefighters on the shoulder.

"During this time particularly, people are asked to drive at reduced speeds and not to stop to view the area," the Sheriff's Office advised. "There is really very little to see as mop up operations continue."

On Thursday, there were 25 firefighters on scene and equipment from various agencies. No further aerial drops of water were done, after Wednesday's initial air attack was crucial in keeping the fire from spreading.

Recommended Stories For You

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the containment number was revised to 70 percent with the fire covering 4.5 acres.

On Wednesday, the fire initially prompted a pre-evacuation alert for the Ami's Acres and Mitchell Creek areas in West Glenwood.