Fire restrictions remain in effect for Garfield County

Due to the high wildfire danger on the Western Slope and throughout Colorado, several counties, including Garfield County and its six municipalities, have enacted fire restrictions as an effort to prevent wildfires in our area.

"There has been some rain in Garfield County, however, it has not been enough to impact current fire dangers," according to a Friday news release from the Garfield County Public Information Officers group.

"Anywhere and everywhere in Garfield County — incorporated, unincorporated, all towns and cities, and all private property — are still under stage 2 fire restrictions until further notice."

That includes Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, New Castle, Silt, Rifle and Parachute/Battlement Mesa.

Additionally, all Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and United States Forest Service lands within Garfield County and neighboring counties also are under stage 2 restrictions.

The following restrictions continue to be enforced:

• No fires/campfires/stove fires or open flame of any kind.

• No charcoal grills and no wood or coal fires for cooking purposes. This applies to personal and designated park charcoal grills. Only natural gas or propane grills with a shut off valve shall be permitted. Allowed outdoor cooking fires shall be attended at all times until the fire is extinguished and cold.

• No smoking outside. Smoking (including tobacco and marijuana) must be done in an enclosed building or area. If smoking in a vehicle, windows should be up to prevent cigarettes, ash, or embers from leaving the vehicle.

• No use of any explosive. All explosives are prohibited, including: blasting caps, exploding targets, tracer rounds, model rockets, etc. Bullets are allowed in unincorporated Garfield County but are illegal in many towns.

• No fireworks. All fireworks are prohibited, including: toy caps, sparklers, snakes, smoke bombs, fountains, etc.

• No operating of any combustion engine, including chainsaws, without an approved spark arrestor properly installed; a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher and a round-point shovel must be readily available for use.

• No welding, spark emitting cutting, or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame, except for industrial use with a Fire Department permit only. This must be in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.

Fire restriction violations can be reported to the Garfield County Dispatch non-emergency line at 970-625-8095.