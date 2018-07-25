First stop on an amazing trip should be your library

Going on vacation, weekend excursions, or even business trips can be some of the most memorable times of your life. These trips are a chance to explore new parts of the world and see breathtaking sights. That could mean viewing the original Declaration of Independence at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., or enjoying the sunset over a vineyard in the Italian countryside. These trips also are a chance to eat food you can't get at home — let's be honest, seafood in Colorado just isn't quite the same as it is in Hawaii.

Yet with all the excitement and pleasure of traveling, there also can be stress that comes with it. What to pack? What's the best time of year to visit? How to get around town? These are just a few of the questions you'll face before you even get to your destination.

Luckily, there are people who research travel for a living (try not to be too jealous) and write about the best places to go and the "must see" attractions while there. With your library card you have free access to travel guides from Frommer's, Fodor's, Lonely Planet, Falcon and more. Many of these guides are not only available as books to check out, but also as ebooks to take with you on your smartphone or tablet. You can take pleasure in the fact that those ebooks earn you bonus points for traveling light.

Your Garfield County Libraries also have resources for those who are traveling abroad and want to learn a new language. All you need is a library card and you have access to Mango Languages, an online language learning system with Spanish, German, Japanese and 60 other languages from which to choose. If the interactive online platform isn't your style, you can check out a language learning CD set to learn during your daily commute, while gardening or during your workouts.

So get the most out of your next trip by starting with your Garfield County Libraries. Visit any of our six locations or see all our travel resources 24/7 at http://www.gcpld.org/travel.

Emily Hisel is communications and marketing manager for Garfield County Libraries.