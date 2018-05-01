FMLD grant to give Glenwood’s School Street a face-lift

School Street improvements are on tap thanks to a $175,000 grant to the city of Glenwood Springs from the Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District's (FMLD) spring 2018 grant cycle.

The street runs from Eighth Street, just across from City Hall, south to 11th Street, serving as the main access to Glenwood Springs Elementary School and several residences along that stretch.

Upgrades will improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow adjacent to the newly renovated and expanded GSES. The project will include a new street surface, grading, drainage improvements, and traffic calming between 10th and 11th streets. The project will also include a new sidewalk on the south side of 11th Street.

"Overall, this project will create a safer route to the school, enhance the walkability in the neighborhood, reduce storm water runoff, and improve connectivity to areas slated for redevelopment," according to a city press release. "Revitalization initiatives for the development of the confluence area will also benefit from this project and prevent further traffic congestion while increasing pedestrian safety."

In addition, the city has recently taken steps toward future development of the confluence area through a land swap with the school district. The swap included the previous city recycling center, part of Vogelaar Park, and the current leased property that's occupied by YouthZone.

Shannon Pelland, CFO and Assistant Superintendent of the school district, stated "we are so excited to partner with the city on some much-needed improvements to School Street. This project will benefit our students, parents, and neighbors."

Mayor Michael Gamba added, "it would not be possible without our ongoing partnership with the school district and the funding provided through this grant."

The city and Roaring Fork School District have each committed a $50,000 match in order to receive the $175,000 FMLD grant. The grant was one of five awards for different public projects in Garfield County, totaling $1,093,363.