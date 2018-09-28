Forest Service hosts ‘County Line’ project meet next week
September 28, 2018
The Aspen-Sopris Ranger District on the White River National Forest will have an open-house meeting for people to ask questions and discuss the proposed County Line forest vegetation management project in the Four Mile Park area southwest of Glenwood Springs.
The public meeting will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Glenwood Springs Library, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs.
"We look forward to hearing what the public thinks about the project," said Kevin Warner, acting district ranger, said in a press release. "We encourage folks to stop by the library, ask questions and gather more information as we begin to move through the NEPA process."
The project area encompasses approximately 33,000 acres within the Fourmile Creek, Camp Creek-East Divide Creek, Thompson Creek and Edgerton Creek-Crystal River watersheds southwest of Glenwood Springs and west of Carbondale.
According to the release, the project is designed to address forest health and improve recreation opportunity and public safety through a combination of logging for commercial product and/or biomass for local industries, as well as prescribed fire to improve wildlife habitat and reduce the wildfire danger.
