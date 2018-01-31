Fire boards across Garfield County have seats to fill

Garfield County fire district board seats will be up for election on May 8, and the deadline for candidates to submit self nominations to be on the ballot is at the end of the business day on March 2.

For the Glenwood Springs Rural Fire District, four of the five board seats are up. Three members will be elected to four-year terms, and one will be elected for a two-year term.

Seats currently held by Andrew McGregor, William Swigert, Nicholas Senn and Cindy Challis Orr are to be decided by voters in the rural areas surrounding Glenwood proper.

The Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District has four board seats up for election. The sprawling district includes the towns of Carbondale, Redstone and Marble, the Missouri Heights area, parts of Spring Valley, the Colorado Highway 82 corridor to the CMC turnoff and rural areas west of Carbondale.

Four-year terms will be decided for seats currently held by Gene Schilling, Mike Kennedy, Michael Hassig and Gretchen Stock Vell.

In western Garfield County, voters in the Colorado River Fire Rescue district will decide three seats, two for four-year terms and one for a two-year term. The district takes in Rifle, Silt and New Castle, and the surrounding rural areas.

Seats now held by Rex Rhule and Yvonne Long are to be decided, in addition to a seat that was recently vacated by Karen Maddalone-Cochran.

Grand Valley Fire Protection District, serving Parachute and Battlement Mesa and surrounding areas, sent out its call for nominations for three seats that will be up for re-election. GVFPD's designated election official Kim Reeves said that among the three seats up for re-election, two are termed out and cannot run for re-election.

Seats currently held by board members Michelle Foster, Bill Nelson and Ted Anderson are all up for re-election, but only Foster is eligible to run again, Reeves said, and she has already filed for re-election.

Candidates not meeting the March 2 nominating deadline will have until March 5 to declare as a write-in candidate.