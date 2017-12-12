Garfield County authorities revive 2008 cold case

Garfield County authorities are reviving a decade-old cold case and offering a reward for information on a woman missing since 2008.

Ronda Henrichsen, a New Mexico woman, was last seen in Garfield County on June 21, 2008.

She was 53 at the time she went missing and would now be 62 years old. Crime Stoppers of Garfield County describes her as a woman of slender build, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 140 pounds.

"She had long brown hair with some gray that she usually kept braided and on top of her head, often covered with a turban. Her eyes were hazel green and she had white skin with freckles," according to a Crime Stoppers release.

A member of the Sikh religion, she went by the name Hari Jiwan Kaur Khalsa.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation's Cold Case Files says that she was last seen at the Glenwood Springs Hostel on Grand Avenue.

She had told a friend that she would be back at her home in New Mexico by June 21 or 22. Though she was supposed to be heading to New Mexico on a Greyhound bus, she never boarded. CBI reported that Henrichsen had mental health issues and that she was possibly suicidal.

Some of her family members in Arizona and in Fort Collins reported in 2008 that she had been acting disoriented, as reported by the Post Independent soon after her disappearance.

On June 20, 2008, Garfield County Search and Rescue retrieved her from Jess Weaver Trail, up No Name Creek, then they dropped her off at the hostel.

The next day she rented a bike, which was returned after business hours. She took a cab to Glenwood Canyon in the evening. Henrichsen also talked to a family member on the phone sometime that day.

Authorities received reports of a possible sighting of her in Rifle days later. "Someone spotted her [June 25] running on Highway 6 between Parachute and Rulison," the Post Independent reported at that time.

Crime Stoppers of Garfield County is offering up to $1,000 for information related to this case. If you have information in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 970-945-0101.