Garfield County libraries encourage celebration of Mexican culture for Cinco de Mayo this year
Garfield County Public Libraries are organizing activities for the month of May in honor of Cinco De Mayo and as a way to celebrate Mexican culture throughout the community. Education and Events Manager for GarCo libraries, Alex Garcia-Bernal, said the day is not widely celebrated in Mexico and not as rooted in the historical significance as much as the overall celebration of Mexican traditions.
“It’s been Americanized for as long as I can remember. It kind of stands for Mexican heritage more than the historical value of Cinco De Mayo. The historical celebration of Cinco De Mayo is mostly celebrated only in the state of Puebla, Southern Mexico where the battle that’s recreated on Cinco De Mayo took place,” Garcia-Bernal said.
The library branches in Garfield County will be giving out free craft kits starting Monday, May 3 while supplies last. Garcia-Bernal said the kit will include the supplies needed to make Mexican paper flowers and have a card with 10 fun facts about Cinco De Mayo. They have also teamed up with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet to provide a recording of a folkloric dance routine to the community, available through the libraries’ Facebook page or Youtube channel.
Garcia-Bernal said that once the flower craft is completed, they can be positioned or hung up in any way you like. While this year the libraries are only able to offer at-home and virtual events, he said he’s hoping celebrations next year will be different.
“We’re happy to just spread the culture, have people kind of read into it a little bit. … We’re hoping that by next year when we can do things in-person, we’ll do celebrations at each branch that include food, music, things like that,” Garcia-Bernal said.
Este año las bibliotecas del condado de Garfield incentivan la celebración de la cultura mexicana para el Cinco de Mayo
Las bibliotecas públicas del condado de Garfield están organizando actividades para el mes de mayo en honor al Cinco de Mayo y como forma de celebrar la cultura mexicana en toda la comunidad. El coordinador…