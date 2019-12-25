Garfield County students among 22 Service Academy nominees

The Office of 3rd District Congressman Scott Tipton has announced 22 students from throughout the district who received a Service Academy nomination.

The individuals, including four from Glenwood Springs and one from New Castle (highlighted below), were selected based on meeting or exceeding the rigorous requirements of the respective academy and Congressman Tipton’s office. They are:

U.S. Military Academy (Army)

Jacob Hemard – Palisade

Jacy Werner – Steamboat Springs

Canden Wilkinson – Steamboat Springs

Air Force Academy

Jeremiah Garcia – Pueblo

Annmarie Hackworthy – Steamboat Springs*

Jack Jones – Delta*

Erik Krauth – New Castle*

Riley Prichard – Colorado City

Benjamin Sceats – Glenwood Springs

Cole Simmons – Montrose*

Dayton Sofka – Olathe

U.S. Naval Academy

Nicholas Burke – Grand Junction*

Maggie Friemel – Glenwood Springs

Noah Grady – Pueblo West*

Thomas O’Connor – Pueblo West

Timothy Perez – Pueblo*

Alana Schaak – Colorado City*

Davey Stanfield-Brown – Glenwood Springs*

Mackenzie Younker – Grand Junction

Merchant Marine Academy

Ian Barnes – Fruita*

Aidan Partch – Glenwood Springs*

Simon Varela – Austin