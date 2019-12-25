Garfield County students among 22 Service Academy nominees
The Office of 3rd District Congressman Scott Tipton has announced 22 students from throughout the district who received a Service Academy nomination.
The individuals, including four from Glenwood Springs and one from New Castle (highlighted below), were selected based on meeting or exceeding the rigorous requirements of the respective academy and Congressman Tipton’s office. They are:
U.S. Military Academy (Army)
Jacob Hemard – Palisade
Jacy Werner – Steamboat Springs
Canden Wilkinson – Steamboat Springs
Air Force Academy
Jeremiah Garcia – Pueblo
Annmarie Hackworthy – Steamboat Springs*
Jack Jones – Delta*
Erik Krauth – New Castle*
Riley Prichard – Colorado City
Benjamin Sceats – Glenwood Springs
Cole Simmons – Montrose*
Dayton Sofka – Olathe
U.S. Naval Academy
Nicholas Burke – Grand Junction*
Maggie Friemel – Glenwood Springs
Noah Grady – Pueblo West*
Thomas O’Connor – Pueblo West
Timothy Perez – Pueblo*
Alana Schaak – Colorado City*
Davey Stanfield-Brown – Glenwood Springs*
Mackenzie Younker – Grand Junction
Merchant Marine Academy
Ian Barnes – Fruita*
Aidan Partch – Glenwood Springs*
Simon Varela – Austin
