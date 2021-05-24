Garfield County summer camps offer a variety of ways to keep young people busy once the school year ends

Photo of a sack race between campers at Summer Advantage camp.



With summer vacation at the door, many parents may find themselves at the crossroads of panic and potential with how to help keep their kids occupied for the coming months. Stress no further and peruse the following summer camp options, just a few of what is being offered this summer in Garfield County, to see what may be best for your soon-to-be camper.

CMC Kids’ Summer Art Camps

There are a handful of spots left for the first segment of CMC’s arts camps beginning on June 14 and inspired by Paris. Education Coordinator Annmarie Deter said the theme of this year’s camp is world travelers and programming will be offered for children from ages 3.5-7 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and camp will be from 9:40 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. for kids ages 6-14.

“Basically what we’re finding out is the kiddos are just thriving. Basically, what I believe is that our staff is just incredible. … They really make it fun. … They tie the whole theme in,” Deter said.

The first camp session is two weeks long, then the second is one week from July 12-16 for the inspired by London activities, and the final session will be two weeks from July 19-30 and inspired by New York City. Each session involves dance, arts and a little yoga, and will culminate in a showcase where the campers will put on a performance of what they’ve learned.

“We’re just saying you can travel safely and experience the famous cities,” Deter said.

Deter said the registration process can be tricky, and if anyone has trouble they can reach out to her directly at 970-947-8477. CMC is also partnered with the Glenwood Springs Art Council, and families can visit their website here to apply for scholarship assistance for the camp fee.

A camper shows off her dance moves at the Colorado Mountain College's Kids' Summer Arts Camp from 2020.



Glenwood Springs KidKamp

The Parks and Recreation department at Glenwood Springs is offering a day camp program for children 5-12 years old that will run from June 14 through August 6. The parent packet on the camp’s website states that with a combination of weekly activities, campers get to connect with the natural world, forge friendships and build social skills.

The camp will meet Monday through Friday at Sopris Elementary School and will get children involved in swimming and climbing at the community center, in and out of town field trips, science exploration and arts and crafts. Camp is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. but from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be when the campers are with their respective counselors.

Registration fills up quickly and closes at 5 p.m. May 28 so parents are encouraged to sign up their kids as soon as possible if they’re interested in participating.

Legacy Dance Company camps

If your child is creative and full of energy, one of Legacy Dance Company’s summer camps will be right for them. Running through June 1-4 is The Fancy Freeze camp, inspired by the Disney movie series Frozen runs from 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. and is designed for young dancers ages 2.5-6 to explore ballet tap and creative movement.

On the same dates is the Marquee Mix-up: Movie Magic camp for dancers ages 6-12. This camp is from 1-4:30 p.m. and offers lessons in musical theatre, jazz and hip-hop dance styles. The final camp session is the Donut Spytacular from July 7-9 for ages 6-12. Campers will solve the case of the stolen donuts and practice jazz and hip hop choreography along the way.

There are also the summer classes offered at the studio broken into two 4-week sessions, June 7-28 and July 5-27. There are a variety of classes offered for ages 2-4 all the way to 14 and up. Visit the Legacy website to register and learn more.

Summer Advantage

A free and educational summer program, Summer Advantage by Summit54 is available for any student within the Roaring Fork School District limits who is currently in kindergarten through 5th grade. Co-founder and Chairman of the Summit54 board, Terri Caine, said students love the Summer Advantage program and don’t return to school in the fall with the same learning gaps they’d have otherwise.

“Our student population is typically 87% Latinx and every single one of our classrooms has both a Spanish-speaking and English-speaking instructor. If the master teacher does not speak spanish, then the teaching assistant is fluent,” Caine said.

The ratio of teachers to students is a 1:10 ratio and the camp will run for five weeks from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 21-July 23 at Basalt Elementary School, Crystal River Elementary School and Glenwood Springs Elementary School.

“We serve breakfast, lunch (and) provide take-home snacks that are healthy. We’re also in partnership with Food Bank of the Rockies this year, which is new for us. Food Bank of the Rockies is using all three of our schools as distribution sites for meals. Students can take home two dinners per day or up to 14 meals at one time, and then we can provide food for the entire family and carry people through the weekend,” Caine said,

A classic match of tug-of-war between campers at Summer Advantage.



Bus transportation is free for students and provided by RFSD. Every week will also feature a FunFriday agenda where students will participate in special events, games and community-led student service projects that vary from week to week. Registration is still open, but spots are quickly filling up so Caine said the sooner parents can register their students, the better. Visit the website to register in Spanish or English, or call 1-866-924-7226 (press *9 for a Spanish-speaking operator) to sign up your student over the phone instead.

