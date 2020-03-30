Garfield County surpasses Pitkin Co. in confirmed COVID-19 cases

Garfield County now has 31 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, overtaking Pitkin County in total number of cases, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Pitkin County, one of the nearby hotspots early on in the pandemic, had 29 confirmed cases as of Monday. Pitkin still has a higher per-capita rate of confirmed cases than Garfield County.

To date, only one person has died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Garfield County.

Due to the limited availability of testing, not every potential case of COVID-19 will be tested, so the number of actual cases is likely higher.

Across Colorado, 414 people had been hospitalized Monday, and there have been 51 deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

Those figures were not broken down by county.