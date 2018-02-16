Garfield County towns support extending state lottery fund

Carbondale – $1.2 million ($331,895.42 through the Conservation Trust Fund in the last five years)

In the past few months, nearly all of Garfield County's towns have passed resolutions supporting the reauthorization of the Colorado Lottery Division by the General Assembly this year.

While the division is not set to expire until 2024, stakeholders have evaluated that the 2018 legislative session is the best time to pursue this authorization, according to Carbondale Parks and Recreation Director Eric Brendlinger.

"A lot of towns and cities across the state have started a list supporting the cause because we all benefit from it," Rifle Parks and Recreation Director Tom Whitmore advised City Council at its Feb. 7 meeting.

Whitmore said more than 40 towns throughout the state have passed resolutions supporting the reauthorization of the Colorado Lottery Division.

The lottery division was set up to distribute lottery proceeds back to the state: 10 percent to Colorado state parks through Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 40 percent to the Colorado Conservation Trust Fund, which allocates funds to eligible local governments on a per capita basis, and 50 percent to Great Outdoors Colorado.

Since 1983, the year the statewide lottery was established, the lottery has invested more than $3 billion into protecting Colorado's wilderness, according to the website, including approximately $1 billion into the Conservation Trust Fund.

Since 1992, the year the Lottery Division was set up, the GOCO Trust Fund has distributed more than $1 billion in grants using proceeds from the statewide lottery for projects to improve communities in all of Colorado's 64 counties. Approximately $215 million was used in support of Colorado's 42 state parks, funding parkland acquisition, park development and operations, trail construction and maintenance and more.

Funds have helped connect families to the outdoors, improved local trails and parks, built outdoor recreation facilities, preserved ranchlands, water resources and view corridors, improved river access and quality and conserved wildlife habitat, according to resolutions from Parachute, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Rifle.

Projects in the county that have received grant funding from Colorado Lottery, include $750,000 for Centennial Park in Rifle, $50,000 for the Red Mountain bike trails in Glenwood Springs and over $50,000 for Glenwood's White Water Park, and $60,000 for Carbondale's bike park.

Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Parachute have all passed resolutions supporting the Lottery Division. New Castle Mayor Pro-tem Bruce Leland said he couldn't speak for council but that he believed the town will consider passing a resolution, as it has benefited greatly from GOCO dollars. Silt Town Administrator Pamela Woods believed Silt will pass a resolution supporting the division in the near future.