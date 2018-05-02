Garfield Re-2 announces Rifle High School principal finalists

The Garfield Re-2 School District invites the public to meet the final candidates for the Rifle High School principal position, at 6:30 p.m. today at the high school.

The finalists are John Arledge, currently the restorative justice coordinator at R-5 High School in Mesa Valley 51 School District; Dorey Matthew (Matt) Pounds, principal at Burlington Re-6J; and Alice Steindler, assistant principal at Rifle High School.

Steindler has served in an administrative role at RHS since 2009 as the dean of students and currently as an assistant principal. She began her teaching career at RHS in 2004 as a Spanish teacher and helped to open Coal Ridge High School in 2005 as a social studies teacher before returning to RHS.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in social science education from Appalachian State University and a Master of Arts in education leadership from Mesa State College.

Arledge has spent his educational career in Mesa Valley 51, teaching eighth grade science at Orchard Mesa Middle School and social studies and science at Fruita Monument High School.

In his time at Palisade High School, he completed an administrative internship, taught several International Baccalaureate classes and was the head football coach prior to moving to R-5.

Pounds has a variety of administrative experience, including principal/athletic director at USD 330 Mission Valley Middle School in Eskridge, Kansas, and principal/athletic director at USD 255 South Barber High School in Kiowa, Kansas.

He served as the dean of students at Yuma School District 1 Middle School and high school principal in the Yuma district. He holds a Bachelor of Science in industrial arts and a Master of Science in educational administration.

Garfield Re-2 had many applications for the Rifle High principal's position from all over the country, including several internal candidates. The new principal will take over for Todd Ellis, who tendered his resignation earlier this year to become the assistant superintendent in Garfield District 16. Ellis will continue his role through the 2017-18 school year.

The public will have the opportunity to meet with all three candidates today beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Rifle High School. Each candidate will have the opportunity to make a general statement, and answer a few general questions. The rest of the time will be spent meeting with community members and parents.

All candidates will meet with the interview committee that includes students, community members, Rifle High School teachers and staff and district administration on Friday. A final decision is expected shortly after the interview process concludes.