Garfield Re-2 reorganizes

The Garfield Re-2 School Board reorganized at its July 24 meeting, with the resignation of Anne Guettler as board president. Re-elected to her second term in November 2017, Guettler will remain on the board as vice president.

"As some of you may know, my husband passed away unexpectedly in March," Guettler read from a prepared statement. "I think it's fair to say that I have found the last several months very challenging, and I do not feel like I have the energy or capacity to lead this district through the great opportunities and challenges that are before us. I feel very fortunate to serve with such a kind and caring board, and I have had conversations with each of them and with our superintendent prior to tonight's meeting. I know they all support me in this decision."

She added that she is confident in the commitment of the board members to the direction of Garfield Re-2 and their belief in the progress they are making toward achieving the five goals of the district. She will continue to serve as the Colorado Association of School Boards Region 10 director and the association's Federal Relations Network chair in addition to her role with Colorado River Board of Cooperative Education.

Jay Rickstrew, who formerly held the position of vice president, was appointed as board president, a role he occupied during his previous service on the board from 2005-2011. Guettler was appointed to the vice president role moving forward.

Jacquelyn Johnson retained her role as treasurer of the board, and Shirley Parks remained as secretary. Brock Hedberg remained as school board member.

Superintendent Brent Curtice said that tonight's reorganization will not disrupt the work of the board.

"Anne made a very difficult decision that is best for her personal health and well-being while ensuring that the work of the district will continue at a very high level. That is truly the best of both worlds," Curtice said. "Jay Rickstrew has a deep understanding of the work we are doing, and knows the role well. This five-member team is shifting roles a bit, but remains a unified voice moving forward in their work."