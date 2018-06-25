Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Rifle celebrate Colorado Bike to Work Day

Bicycling is the ticket for a stress-free, car-free commute on Colorado Bike to Work Day, June 27.

Commuting and recreational cyclists can stop by any of six breakfast stations: four in Glenwood Springs, one in Carbondale and one in Rifle.

All six stations will be open from 7-9 a.m. Wednesday, June 27.

Station hosts will serve free breakfast snacks and coffee, and offer giveaways, a prize drawing and "I Biked Today" stickers.

Colorado Bike to Work Day is a statewide celebration. Events are happening in communities across Colorado to promote bicycling as a healthy way of getting around that is also good for our environment.

Breakfast stations will be at these six locations:

• DeRail Park on the RFTA Rio Grande Trail at Village Road in Carbondale, hosted by RFTA and CLEER.

• Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road, north side on the West Midland Trail, hosted by SGM and city of Glenwood Springs.

• Glenwood Springs City Hall Plaza, 101 W. Eighth St., hosted by city of Glenwood Springs and Garfield County.

• Alpine Bank on Grand Avenue at 23rd St. in Glenwood Springs, hosted by Alpine Bank.

• Valley View Hospital at 1906 Blake Ave. in Glenwood Springs, hosted by Valley View Hospital.

• Rifle Branch Library Plaza, 207 East Ave., in Rifle, hosted by Grand River Health and the Rifle Library.

Bike to Work Day events are presented by CLEER, Garfield Clean Energy and Glenwood Springs Bicycle Advocates, and sponsored by the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.