Glenwood city briefs

Sewer work scheduled for 7th Street

The city of Glenwood Springs will be completing storm and sanitary sewer work along Seventh Street through the beginning of July.

Through today, the intersection of Seventh Street and Cooper Avenue will be closed for sanitary sewer installation.

On May 14-15, crews will be working to finish the new sewer line and complete storm sewer work from the elevator tower to the intersection of Seventh and Cooper. And on May 16-18 the intersection of Seventh and Cooper will be closed for storm sewer installation.

From May 21-25, installation of storm sewer west of Cooper and Seventh will take place. The intersection will remain open, and may have periodic one-lane closures.

Closures will continue through late May and through June as various phases of the project are completed. The final street paving for Seventh Street is scheduled for the beginning of July.

Community Center closed for maintenance

The Glenwood Springs Community Center will be closed for maintenance from May 16-22.

The Community Center will complete a number of maintenance projects during the closure including the application and curing of the new gymnasium floor, resurfacing and painting the fitness studio, coring and installing new climbing wall anchors, annual elevator servicing, and a number of other improvement projects.

The majority of the maintenance is scheduled to last until May 22, with a building re-open date of May 23. However, the gymnasium and dance/fitness room will both re-open on May 29.