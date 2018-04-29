Glenwood City Hall elevator out of service as of May 7

The Glenwood Springs City Hall elevator will be under construction for scheduled upgrades beginning May 7. During the work, the elevator will be out of order for approximately two weeks.

Upgrades were originally scheduled to begin this week, but have been changed due to contractor scheduling.

Both east and west staircases in City Hall will remain open. Access to the Police Department will be on the west side of the building at ground level or through the west staircase. The first, second and third floors can be accessed from both staircases.

The city advised in a news release that city staff will be available and flexible to accommodate the needs of all citizens during this time. A phone will be available on the first floor, near the Finance Department, to accommodate individuals who cannot use the stairs.

A list of city employees and their phone numbers will also be provided, so that those doing business with the city can call staff to meet them on the first floor. Call the main City Hall number, 970-384-6400, to make meeting arrangements ahead of time.