Glenwood Springs city street maintenance projects begin

A schedule has been announced for the extensive Glenwood Springs street maintenance projects that will begin this week and continue into August.

According to a notice issued by the city, the first portion of work will begin Thursday and will include milling and overlay of some downtown streets, followed by the replacement of Mount Sopris Drive in Glenwood Park.

The downtown mill and overlay schedule is as follows:

• Colorado Avenue from Eighth Street to 100 feet north of the intersection, milling on Thursday, paving on Friday.

• West side of Pitkin Avenue from 10th to 14th streets, milling on Thursday and Friday, paving on Friday and Monday, July 23.

• East side of Cooper Avenue from Seventh to Eighth streets, milling on Aug. 20, paving on Aug. 21

• Eighth Street from Grand Avenue to Cooper Avenue, milling on Aug. 20, paving on Aug. 21.

During the mill and overlay process, there will be no parking allowed on the affected street areas, and new parking areas will be striped once the paving is complete.

Traffic control also will be in place in these areas while the work is being completed. Pedestrian access is not expected to be impacted.

Demolition work will begin on Mount Sopris Drive starting Friday through July 30. Asphalt replacement is scheduled for July 31 through Aug. 2. Work will begin west of Sky Ranch Drive and proceed to the east side of Sky Ranch Drive. Access in and out of the area will be available at all times during the project, according to the city notice.

For more project schedule information, visit http://cogs.us/432/Road-Maintenance