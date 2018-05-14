Glenwood Fire gets a shiny new truck

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department has added a new, 100-foot heavy-duty platform truck to its fleet, after several years of saving up to replace an outdated 28-year-old ladder truck, according to a city news release.

"We are very excited about the capability of the new truck. This truck brings modern technology to the department and increased safety during fire operations," Fire Chief Gary Tillotson said in the release.

Tillotson said the new Pierce aerial platform provides Glenwood Springs superior capability in rescue, ventilation, and fire extinguishing capacity.

In addition to functioning as a fire pumper, the platform's aerial device provides an elevated working platform for enhanced firefighter safety during operations around buildings as high as six stories, he explained.

The new truck will allow firefighters to safely provide better emergency response to incidents requiring aerial operations, he said.