Glenwood high school students building their financial literacy

Glenwood Springs High School's Jill Wilson was awarded the W!SE Gold Star Teacher Award in 2017 for at least 93 percent of her students passing their W!SE Financial Literacy Certification Test during the 2016-17 school year.

By passing this difficult test, students are certified as financially literate and as having the knowledge and skills to make fiscally sound decisions.

"We consider financial literacy as important a subject for adolescents as English or mathematics," said Glenwood Springs High School Principal Paul Freeman. "Jill Wilson's class provides information and training sufficient for students to enjoy a lifetime of financial health."

For the last five years, Wilson has been teaching a personal finance course to build and improve students' financial literacy. Though the course is optional, the majority of sophomores at GSHS choose to take the course.

"Students love this class," Wilson said. "The content is super timely. Students are learning this important content just as they start driving, working, and needing auto insurance."

The curriculum incorporates projects, case studies, life simulations, and games and has been incredibly effective. One student, Jacob Wolf, scored 100 percent on the test last year and was invited to an award ceremony in New York City. Other students and parents have given testimony about the impact of the course.

Recommended Stories For You

"I've heard that students have started Roth IRAs and savings accounts as a result of their knew knowledge. I've also heard that some students have incorporated the financial implications into their decisions on where to go to college," Wilson said.