Glenwood ‘Moving Forward’ info, input sessions Tuesday and Wednesday

The public is invited to learn more about Glenwood Springs' "Moving Forward Together" brownfield planning project at a pair of meetings this week.

On Tuesday, consultants and city planning staff will present the initial findings and potential strategies for the EPA-funded Area-Wide grant planning effort. The presentation will take place from 6-8 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Glenwood Springs City Hall.

Then, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at CMC's Morgridge Commons (above the Glenwood Springs Library), there will be a chance to provide input and help guide the redevelopment strategy tying together redevelopment of the confluence, Seventh Street, Sixth Street and Two Rivers Park areas.

The Area-Wide Plan is intended to be used as a road map to revitalize areas in the vicinity of three "brownfield" sites within that larger Colorado and Roaring Fork riverfront planning area. They include the city's former sewer plant site at the west end of Seventh Street, the Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance and office facility near Two Rivers Park, and the privately owned former Holly Quarry site located north of U.S. 6 and 24, below the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

The broader planning effort aims to better link four specific redevelopment projects. Those include the Confluence Plan, the Seventh Street Beautification project, the Sixth Street Corridor Master Plan and Two Rivers Park, where planning is underway to restore and provide better access to the riverbank areas.

A pair of public open houses in late November served to gather input on the broader planning effort, which coincides with completion of the Grand Avenue Bridge Project. Results from that input will be included in the Tuesday presentation.