Glenwood named ‘Bicycle Friendly Community’

Glenwood Springs has been named a Bicycle Friendly Community at the Silver Level by the League of American Bicyclists, and it is one of 23 Colorado communities to be given the designation.

The League of American Bicyclists recently announced 41 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities across the country. Glenwood Springs joins the list for the first time, as the city works to promote bicycling both recreationally and as an alternative mode of transportation.

"We applaud these communities for making bicycling a safe and convenient option for transportation and recreation," said Bill Nesper, executive director at LAB.

Glenwood Springs Mayor Mike Gamba said in a news release announcing the designation, "We have worked hard to implement bicycle friendly roadways for residents and tourists to safely use and are excited to be officially recognized as a bicycle friendly community."

Recent projects that contributed to Glenwood's designation include construction of the Red Mountain Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge, completion of the West Midland Trail, installation of bike lanes on Pitkin Avenue and construction of the new Grandstaff Trail.

Many of those improvements were made last year ahead of the three-month-long Grand Avenue Bridge construction closure and detour, when bicycling was strongly encouraged as an option to avoid traffic backups through town.

The designation also acknowledges community led efforts. The city's partners in achieving bike-friendly status include Glenwood Springs Bicycle Advocates, Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association, Kiwanis Club and the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority.

Glenwood's Silver Level status will remain for four years, until 2022, when the city can apply for renewal. Re-designation would hinge on maintaining existing efforts and keeping up with changing technology, safety standards and other acknowledged "best practices."