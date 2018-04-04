Glenwood Rotary providing $10K in education, literacy grants
April 4, 2018
The Glenwood Springs Noon Rotary Club is seeking community partners to help create impact in education and literacy in the greater Glenwood Springs area.
The club will distribute $10,000 raised through various efforts including the Strawberry Days Pancake Breakfast and the Annual Masquerade Ball.
Applications are now available and are due no later than May 1. Recipients and dollars awarded will be announced on June 1. No capital project funding requests will be accepted.
On Oct. 27, recipients are asked to make a brief presentation about the impact of the Rotary funds at the Annual Masquerade Ball.
Recipients will be guests of the club for the ball and are committing to this presentation as a condition of accepting funds.
On June 1, 2019, recipients are asked to provide Rotary with a short letter that affirms the outcome and captures a story of the impact.
Recommended Stories For You
To request an application, contact the Rotary Club of Glenwood Springs via email at glenwoodnoonrotary.com or contact Mike Bennett at 970-989-3561.
Trending In: Local
- Aspen skiing, broadcast legend Bob Beattie dies at age 85
- New ‘Aligator Alley’ Sunlight run to be on East Ridge
- Kitching to join incumbents on Carbondale town board
- Doctor’s Tip: Alzheimer’s — how inadequate sleep, certain medications and certain medical conditions can adversely affect your brain
- Entrance to Aspen construction begins
Trending Sitewide
- Basalt man accused of throwing chemical-laced bottle into river faces six felonies
- Garfield County leads in fatal I-70 crashes
- Colorado’s newest lake will open this weekend for your fishing, swimming and boating pleasure
- Colorado River Fire crews knock down Peach Valley blaze
- You might recognize new Aspen jail director’s name