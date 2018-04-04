Glenwood Rotary providing $10K in education, literacy grants

The Glenwood Springs Noon Rotary Club is seeking community partners to help create impact in education and literacy in the greater Glenwood Springs area.

The club will distribute $10,000 raised through various efforts including the Strawberry Days Pancake Breakfast and the Annual Masquerade Ball.

Applications are now available and are due no later than May 1. Recipients and dollars awarded will be announced on June 1. No capital project funding requests will be accepted.

On Oct. 27, recipients are asked to make a brief presentation about the impact of the Rotary funds at the Annual Masquerade Ball.

Recipients will be guests of the club for the ball and are committing to this presentation as a condition of accepting funds.

On June 1, 2019, recipients are asked to provide Rotary with a short letter that affirms the outcome and captures a story of the impact.

To request an application, contact the Rotary Club of Glenwood Springs via email at glenwoodnoonrotary.com or contact Mike Bennett at 970-989-3561.