Glenwood Seventh Street discussions tonight, Monday

Glenwood Springs City Council has slated two meetings to review the history of and discuss engineering cost estimates associated with the Seventh Street redevelopment and beautification project.

Council will meet in a work session at 6 p.m. tonight, Thursday, in an effort to bring some of the newer council members up to speed on the multiple years of history behind the city and the Downtown Development Authority's efforts to develop a "festival street" following completion of the Grand Avenue Bridge replacement project.

As is common practice during work sessions, no public comment will be taken at this meeting.

Then, at 6 p.m. Monday, July 16, will be a special City Council meeting where council is being asked to determine how to proceed with a phasing plan for the various aspects of the project. Public comment is expected to be taken at this meeting, according to city officials.

The meetings were scheduled following a dispute among council members whether to make public some of the incremental cost estimates associated with the Seventh Street project before individual projects are put out to bid.