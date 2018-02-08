Glenwood Springs’ 6th Street plaza project wins National Endowment for the Arts grant

The city of Glenwood Springs has been recommended to receive a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for public art on a future plaza area near the north end of the new downtown pedestrian bridge.

NEA Chairman Jane Chu has approved more than $25 million in grants as part of the NEA's first major funding announcement for fiscal year 2018.

The Art Works category is the NEA's largest funding category and supports projects that focus on the creation of arts that meets the highest standards of excellence, public engagement with diverse and excellent art, lifelong learning in the arts, and/or strengthening of communities through the arts.

"These NEA-supported projects, such as this one to the city of Glenwood Springs, are good examples of how the arts build stronger and more vibrant communities, improve well-being, prepare our children to succeed, and increase the quality of our lives," Chu said in a news release. "At the National Endowment for the Arts, we believe that all people should have access to the joy, opportunities, and connections the arts bring."

The city and the Downtown Development Authority are currently soliciting development proposals for the site located at the southwest corner of Sixth and Pine streets, west of the new pedestrian bridge, which will include an outdoor plaza area. The overall development site is currently vacant. Responses to the request for development proposals are due on Feb. 22.

The art project will include a national search for artist proposals and a selection process to choose an artist who meets criteria for artistic merit and excellence, as well as experience with community engagement in the placemaking processes.

A nationwide request for proposals will be issued, followed by a competitive review conducted by a local panel made up of members of Glenwood Springs' new Arts and Culture Board, other city representatives, the Glenwood Springs Historical Society, the DDA, and external artists selected by the Arts and Culture Board.

The chosen artist will create and install a permanent public art feature on the Sixth Street Plaza. For more information on projects included in the NEA grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.