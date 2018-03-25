Glenwood Springs’ annual spring cleanup starts April 16

Glenwood Springs has scheduled its annual Spring Cleanup event April 16 through May 4, and residents within Glenwood city limits are invited to participate.

Removal of non-hazardous debris and recyclable materials will occur by zone (see accompanying map). Zone 1 pickup will begin April 16, Zone 2 on April 19, Zone 3 on April 24, Zone 4 on April 27, and Zone 5 on May 2.

City crews will only make one trip through each neighborhood, so it's important that all items are placed in the street in front of each residence by 7 a.m. of the first day of clean up, according to a city news release.

The city will accept up to one personal sized pickup-truck load of non-hazardous debris and recyclable materials per residence.

Debris may not be placed in front of residences any earlier than two calendar days prior to the assigned days. A first time violation of this new ordinance will subject violators to a $250 fine and up to $1,000 for each day of violation.

Residents are advised to follow the instructions below before placing debris outside for pickup. Complaints and violations should be reported to the Glenwood Springs Police Department at 970-384-6500, or emailed to springcleanup@gwsco.gov.

"Due to what is expected to be a dry summer season, residents are encouraged to remove dry branches and debris piles from their property during Spring Cleanup this year," the city also advised in the release. Tree limbs must be cut shorter than six feet in length.

The city will not accept hazardous materials, including: paint, antifreeze, or gas, tires, waste motor oil, televisions, computers, or copiers, batteries, air cylinders or gas tanks.

There will be a separate Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on April 21 for these items. Call 970-945-5375 for additional information and to make an appointment.

For a full list of regulations and reminders for Spring Cleanup, visit the city's website at http://www.gwsco.gov/368/Spring-Cleanup/.

For additional information, contact Jake Velasquez at 970-384-6379.