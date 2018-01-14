Glenwood Springs-based clinic continues national recognition another year

Glenwood Medical Associates has become nationally recognized for patient-centered care as the local clinic continues to meet the highest standards of patient care for another year.

To earn this recognition, GMA demonstrated the ability to meet the National Committee for Quality Assurance standards as a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality, according to the designation bestowed in December.

GMA, with clinics in Glenwood Springs and Silt and physical therapy services in Rifle and Glenwood, received this NCQA recognition for "using evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated care and long-term, participative relationships."

For GMA CEO Henry Garvin, he sees the recognition as a "badge of honor," and without many consumer reports in health care he views it as a way for the clinic to demonstrate its quality.

GMA Quality Manager Ivy Davis said the clinic works to incorporate shared decision-making in discussions with patients and makes sure that patients have the access they need.

NCQA officials looked at aspects of the clinic's services, such as its electronic access, language appropriate services, clinic data and more.

NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Homes like GMA combine teamwork and information technology to improve care, improve patients' experience of care and reduce costs, states the press release.

Research shows that medical homes can lead to higher quality and lower costs, and can improve patient and provider reported experiences of care, it also stated.

"NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane, in the press release.

"Recognition shows that GMA has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time."